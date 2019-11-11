NCP Football Top 20 Rankings
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. De La Salle
|
9-1
|
Idle
|
vs. Amador Valley
|
2. Folsom
|
9-1
|
Idle
|
vs. Edison-Stockton
|
3. Serra
|
9-1
|
Lost to St. Ignatius 14-13
|
vs. Half Moon Bay
|
4. Valley Christian
|
9-1
|
Beat Mitty 28-0
|
vs. St. Francis
|
5. Pittsburg
|
9-1
|
Idle
|
vs. Logan
|
6. Wilcox
|
8-2
|
Beat Fremont-Sunnyvale 44-0
|
at Menlo-Atherton
|
7. Liberty
|
9-1
|
Idle
|
vs. California
|
8. St. Ignatius
|
8-2
|
Beat Serra 14-13
|
vs. Mitty
|
9. Cardinal Newman
|
9-1
|
Beat Analy 48-15
|
vs. Tennyson
|
10. McClymonds
|
9-0
|
Beat Oakland Tech 62-0
|
vs. Oakland Tech
|
11. Inderkum
|
10-0
|
Idle
|
vs. Davis
|
12. Marin Catholic
|
9-1
|
Idle
|
vs. Kennedy-Fremont
|
13. Menlo-Atherton
|
7-3
|
Beat King's Academy 35-10
|
vs. Wilcox
|
14. Oak Ridge
|
7-2
|
Idle
|
vs. Turlock
|
15. Capital Christian
|
8-2
|
Idle
|
vs. Antelope
|
16. St. Mary's, Stockton
|
6-4
|
Idle
|
vs. Monterey Trail
|
17. Monterey Trail
|
10-1
|
Beat Pleasant Grove 28-14
|
at St. Mary's
|
18. Half Moon Bay
|
10-0
|
Beat Terra Nova 39-7
|
at Serra
|
19. Davis
|
10-1
|
Beat Gregori 41-7
|
at Inderkum
|
20. Placer
|
8-2
|
Idle
|
vs. Yuba City