NCP Football Top 20
Team Record Last Week This Week

1. De La Salle

9-1

Idle

vs. Amador Valley

2. Folsom

9-1

Idle

vs. Edison-Stockton

3. Serra

9-1

Lost to St. Ignatius 14-13

vs. Half Moon Bay

4. Valley Christian

9-1

Beat Mitty 28-0

vs. St. Francis

5. Pittsburg

9-1

Idle

vs. Logan

6. Wilcox

8-2

Beat Fremont-Sunnyvale 44-0

at Menlo-Atherton

7. Liberty

9-1

Idle

vs. California

8. St. Ignatius

8-2

Beat Serra 14-13

vs. Mitty

9. Cardinal Newman

9-1

Beat Analy 48-15

vs. Tennyson

10. McClymonds

9-0

Beat Oakland Tech 62-0

vs. Oakland Tech

11. Inderkum

10-0

Idle

vs. Davis

12. Marin Catholic

9-1

Idle

vs. Kennedy-Fremont

13. Menlo-Atherton

7-3

Beat King's Academy 35-10

vs. Wilcox

14. Oak Ridge

7-2

Idle

vs. Turlock

15. Capital Christian

8-2

Idle

vs. Antelope

16. St. Mary's, Stockton

6-4

Idle

vs. Monterey Trail

17. Monterey Trail

10-1

Beat Pleasant Grove 28-14

at St. Mary's

18. Half Moon Bay

10-0

Beat Terra Nova 39-7

at Serra

19. Davis

10-1

Beat Gregori 41-7

at Inderkum

20. Placer

8-2

Idle

vs. Yuba City