NCP Football Top 20: Playoff football takes a pause
1. De La Salle (11-0) Beat Pittsburg 38-0 Next week: Idle LW: #1
2. Folsom (10-1) Beat Edison-Stockton 64-28 Next week: vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton LW: #2
3. Liberty (10-0) Idle Next week: vs. Clayton Valley Charter LW: #3
4. St. Francis, Mountain View (10-1) Beat Aragon 34-13 Next week: vs. Serra L@: #4
5. Pittsburg (7-4) Lost to De La Salle 38-0 Season Complete LW: #5
6. Clayton Valley Charter (9-1) Idle Next week: at Liberty LW: #6
7. Placer (11-0) Beat Yuba City 52-19 Next week: vs. River Valley LW: #7
8. Freedom (7-3) Idle Next week: vs. Amador Valley LW: #8
9. Del Oro (10-1) Beat Tracy 36-7 Next week: vs. Jesuit LW: #10
10. Wilcox (11-0) Beat Piedmont Hills 60-6 Next week: vs. Salinas LW: #11
11. Valley Christian, San Jose (9-2) Beat Christopher 42-0 Next week: vs. Mitty LW: #12
12. Serra (7-4) Beat Leland 58-14 Next week: at. St. Francis LW: #13
13. Cardinal Newman (9-1) Idle Next week: vs. Encinal LW: #14
14. Central Catholic (10-1) Beat Elk Grove 49-7 Next week: vs. Inderkum LW: #15
15. Monterey Trail (11-0) Beat Pitman 63-7 Next week: vs. Oak Ridge LW: #16
16. Palo Alto (10-1) Beat Los Gatos 35-21 Next week: vs. Menlo-Atherton LW: #17
17. St. Mary’s-Stockton (7-4) Beat Sheldon 30-29 Next week: at Folsom LW: #18
18. Inderkum (11-0) Beat Downey 69-29 Next week: at Central Catholic LW: #19
19. Sheldon (10-2) Lost to St. Mary’s-Stockton 30-29 Season Complete LW: #20
20. Rancho Cotate (10-1) Beat Casa Grande 55-7 Next week: vs. American Canyon LW: #NR