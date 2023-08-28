@norcalpreps

2024 Football Top 50 Player Rankings I 2025 Football Top 30 Player Rankings





1. Serra (1-0)

Last Week: Beat #3 Folsom 21-14

This Week: September 2 vs. #2 De La Salle





The Padres showed no early season hesitation with a trick play on its first offensive play of the season and got out to a 21-0 lead en route to the seven point win. Serra boasts the best group of linebackers/defensive backs in Northern California.





2. De La Salle (0-1)

Last Week: Lost to Orange Lutheran 35-14

This Week: September 2 vs. #1 Serra





De La Salle was tied at 14 at the half, but gave up 21 second half points in losing a matchup of Top 10 state teams according to CalHiSports. The Spartans gave up more than 200 rushing yards at six yards per carry in the loss.





