@norcalpreps

1. Serra (6-0)

The Padres scored 21 points in each half in a 42-0 win over Mitty and got their third shutout of the season. They host Bellarmine on Friday before an October 21 home game against Riordan.





2. De La Salle (4-2)

The Spartans were off this past week in the leadup to this week’s contest at San Ramon Valley. During its four game winning streak, De La Salle is giving up eight points per game as it faces a potent Wolves’ attack on Friday.





3. Folsom (5-2)

There are no breaks in the Sierra Foothill League, but Folsom has passed two major tests through the first two weeks to move back into the top spot in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Sophomore Ryder Lyons threw for three touchdowns and ran for two scores in a 34-21 win at Rocklin.





