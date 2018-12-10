Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-10 12:34:00 -0600') }} football Edit

NCP Football Top 20: Del Oro moves into Top 5

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps.rivals.com
@norcalpreps
NCP Editor

1. De La Salle (12-1) Lost to Mater Dei 35-21 LW: #1

2. Folsom (13-1) Beat Central 84-46 Next week: vs. Cathedral Catholic LW: #2

3. Liberty (12-1) Beat Valley Christian 33-21 Next week: vs. Sierra Canyon LW: #3

4. Valley Christian, San Jose (11-3) Lost to Liberty 33-21 LW: #4

5. Del Oro (12-1) Beat St. Francis 14-13 Next week: Grace Brethren LW: #8

6. St. Francis, Mountain View (11-3) Lost to Del Oro 14-13 LW: #5

7. Pittsburg (7-4) Season Complete LW: #6

8. Clayton Valley Charter (9-2) Season Complete LW: #7

9. Menlo-Atherton (12-2) Beat Eureka 27-20 Next week: vs. Lincoln-San Diego LW: #10

10. Wilcox (13-1) Beat Capital Christian 34-30 Next week: vs. Kaiser LW: #11

11. Serra (7-5) Season Complete LW: #12

12. Cardinal Newman (11-1) Season Complete LW: #13

13. Central Catholic (11-2) Season Complete LW: #14

14. Monterey Trail (12-1) Season Complete LW: #15

15. Capital Christian (13-1) Lost to Wilcox 34-30 LW: #16

16. San Ramon Valley (9-4) Beat Freedom 28-21 LW: NR

17. St. Mary’s-Stockton (7-5) Season Complete LW: #17

18. Inderkum (11-1) Season Complete LW: #18

19. Bishop O’Dowd (12-2) Beat Marin Catholic 16-15 LW: #20

20. Sheldon (10-2) Season Complete LW: #19

