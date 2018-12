Visit the NCP Insider Board for team-by-team breakdowns





1. De La Salle (12-0) Beat Liberty 42-7 Next week: vs. Mater Dei at Cerritos College LW: #1





2. Folsom (12-1) Beat Monterey Trail 63-25 Next week: at Central LW: #2







3. Liberty (11-1) Lost to De La Salle 42-7 Next week: at Valley Christian-San Jose LW: #3





4. Valley Christian, San Jose (11-2) Beat St. Francis 31-30 Next week: at Liberty LW: #11





5. St. Francis, Mountain View (11-2) Lost to Valley Christian 31-30 Next week: at Del Oro LW: #4





6. Pittsburg (7-4) Season Complete LW: #6





7. Clayton Valley Charter (9-2) Season Complete LW: #6





8. Del Oro (11-1) Beat Central Catholic 20-17 Next week: vs. St. Francis-Mountain View LW: #9





9. Freedom (9-3) Beat California 35-34 Next week: vs. San Ramon Valley LW: #8





10. Menlo-Atherton (11-2) Beat Wilcox 33-28 Next week: at Eureka LW: #16





11. Wilcox (12-1) Lost to Menlo-Atherton 33-28 Next week: vs. Capital Christian LW: #10





12. Serra (7-5) Season Complete LW: #12





13. Cardinal Newman (11-1) Beat El Cerrito 38-0 Season Complete LW: #13





14. Central Catholic (11-2) Lost to Del Oro 20-17 Season Complete LW: #14





15. Monterey Trail (12-1) Lost to Folsom 63-25 Season Complete LW: #15





16. Capital Christian (13-0) Beat Placer 25-22 Next week: at Wilcox LW: NR





17. St. Mary’s-Stockton (7-5) Season Complete LW: #17





18. Inderkum (11-1) Season Complete LW: #18





19. Sheldon (10-2) Season Complete LW: #19





20. Bishop O’Dowd (11-2) Beat Campolindo 35-14 Next week: vs. Marin Catholic LW: NR