We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





NCP Football Top 20 I 2024 Football Top 50 Player Rankings I 2025 Football Top 30 Player Rankings





Northern Section

1. Pleasant Valley (2-0)

2. Foothill-Palo Cedro (1-2)

3. Enterprise (3-0)

4. Chico (3-0)

5. Orland (1-1)





Thought Bubble: We have a ranked matchup in the Northern Section this week as Orland travels to Shasta. Orland, the lone non-EAL team in the Top 5, lost to Enterprise 39-35 in the opener.





Click Here for the Complete Section Rankings