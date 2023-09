We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Sac-Joaquin Section

1. Folsom (3-1)

2. St. Mary’s-Stockton (3-1)

3. Oak Ridge (5-0)

4. Central Catholic (2-2)

5. Grant (4-1)

6. Rocklin (4-0)

7. Del Oro (5-0)

8. Manteca (2-2)

9. Granite Bay (3-2)

10. Casa Roble (4-1)

11. Escalon (4-1)

12. Tracy (4-0)

13. Vista del Lago (4-1)

14. Vacaville (2-2)

15. Woodcreek (4-0)





Thought Bubble: Tracy enters the rankings at No. 12 after beating previous No. 12 Downey 43-13. The Sierra Foothill League, Valley Oak League and Tri-City Athletic League have nine of the top 12 teams.





