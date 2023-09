We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





North Coast Section

1. De La Salle (0-2)

2. Pittsburg (2-0)

3. San Ramon Valley (2-0)

4. Clayton Valley Charter (1-1)

5. Marin Catholic (2-0)

6. Windsor (0-1)

7. San Marin (2-0)

8. El Cerrito (2-0)

9. Cardinal Newman (2-0)

10. Amador Valley (1-1)

11. Liberty (1-1)

12. Monte Vista (2-0)

13. Campolindo (1-1)

14. Acalanes (0-2)

15. Redwood (2-0)

Thought Bubble: The shakeup this week is headlined by Cardinal Newman moving into the Top 10 after its 27-7 win over Vacaville and Amador Valley entering at No. 10 after beating Campolindo 6-0. Acalanes takes on Amador Valley this week in looking to avoid a 0-3 start.





