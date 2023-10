We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Central Coast Section

1. Serra (6-0)

2. St. Francis-Mountain View (3-3)

3. Riordan (5-1)

4. Los Gatos (4-2)

5. St. Ignatius (3-3)

6. Valley Christian-San Jose (5-1)

7. Mitty (4-2)

8. Wilcox (4-2)

9. Salinas (3-3)

10. Menlo (6-0)

11. Hillsdale (6-0)

12. Bellarmine (1-5)

13. Aptos (2-4)

14. Sacred Heart Prep (3-3)

15. Live Oak-Morgan Hill (5-0)





Thought Bubble: Salinas has once again shown itself to be the top team in the PCL-Gabilan Division with wins over Soquel and Aptos to start league action. A couple of upcoming WCAL matchups to note are Riordan hosting Mitty and St. Ignatius taking on Valley Christian.





