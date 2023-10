We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Granite Bay 2024 linebacker Frank Cusano (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) has 23 total tackles through the first two SFL games against Del Oro and Whitney. He has good size and does a really good job of flowing down to the action and finishing off with big hits. He is committed to Washington State.





Grant 2024 running back Wayshawn Parker has been putting up video game numbers for much of the season. He is averaging 14 yards per carry to tally 908 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is a patient runner with good cutback ability and the speed to break the big play. Parker is committed to Washington State.





