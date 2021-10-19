NCP Football Daily: Serra Linemen, San Mateo's Defense and More

Subscribe to NorCalPreps I NCP Football Top 35 I NCP Newsletter Sign-up I NCP Pick'em Game





Game Notes

It is a homecoming week of sorts in NorCal High School Football. In his first season at Windsor, Paul Cronin has the Jaguars at 7-0 with a tough to defend offense and a defense that is giving up 12 points per game. This week, Windsor will host Cardinal Newman to kick off an action packed three week stretch in the North Bay League - Oak Division.





In the Sac-Joaquin Section, Oak Ridge will travel to Del Oro in the first game back in Loomis for head coach Casey Taylor, who left the program after the 2016 season. This year, Oak Ridge is 3-5 with all losses coming to Top 35 ranked teams. Last week, it beat Grant for its first SFL win. Del Oro is 4-4 with four straight losses following its 4-0 start.





Player Notes

Nevada has been busy recently in recruiting Serra offensive linemen. 2023 Ryan Silver (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) picked up his first offer from the Wolfpack. 2022 Drew Azzopardi (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) took his visit to Reno this past weekend.





JUCO Note

San Mateo is giving up a state low eight points per game with linebacker Demarii Blanks (Carlmont) having a team high 31 tackles with three sacks and two forced fumbles. He was primarily a running back in high school.





Alumni Watch

Sacramento State got a 28-21 road win over Montana this past weekend to stay perfect in the Big Sky Conference. Quarterback Jake Dunniway (St. Mary’s) threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns. His top two receivers were Pierre Williams (Patterson) and Jared Gipson (St. Mary’s).





Video to Watch

One of the biggest wins from last week was Antelope’s 35-6 victory over Inderkum to keep the Titans undefeated. Here are some highlights from the win.





Story to Read

Gustine is going through a rare in-season coaching change as it looks to make a playoff push. This week, it will take on Ripon Christian.