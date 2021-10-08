NCP Football Daily: Lincoln-San Jose, Nakian Jackson and Nate Landman

Welcome to the NCP Football Daily, where we hit on stories from around Northern California.





Game Note

On Thursday, Lincoln-San Jose improved to 4-2 with a 47-0 win over Piedmont Hills (3-3). Since an opening 41-14 loss to Leigh, Lincoln has held its last five opponents to an average of eight points per game. Lincoln quarterback Tayden Phillips accounted for more than 280 total yards and five touchdowns.





Player Note

Edison-Stockton 2022 linebacker Nakian Jackson (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) anchors the Vikings’ defense at the second level. He is physical, works around blocks to not get caught up in the scrum and is a good tackler.





JUCO Note

Diablo Valley College (3-1) has four interception returns on the season with Dieontae Malan (Hercules), Antione Tanner (Antioch), Malachi Ward (Bishop O’Dowd) and Jabril White (McClymonds) each accounting for a score. Coming off a loss to Sequoias, Diablo Valley travels to Sierra on Saturday.





Alumni Watch

Colorado linebacker Nate Landman (Monte Vista) is finishing a very good career in Boulder with 46 tackles (39 solo) in five games this year. Coming into the fall, he had 218 tackles and eight sacks over three seasons.





Story to Read

St. Mary’s junior Brooks Wheatley made the move to safety after the Rams started 0-2. That move has been part of the reason for the Rams’ turnaround, which includes a win over Cardinal Newman.