NCP Football Daily: Davis-Modesto, Seniors to Watch and Alumni Watch

Game Note

Davis-Modesto has won more than six games just once in a season in the MaxPreps era (going back to 2004). This year, they are off to a 6-0 start with an average margin of victory of 26.5 points. The Spartans play Lathrop on Friday in a matchup of the top two teams in Western Athletic Conference.





Player Note

Benicia 2022 RB/LB Janari Boone (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) is a good two-way player for the Panthers and a player that should be on the radar. At linebacker, he flows to the ball and has the speed to run down plays. On offense, he hits the holes hard and has some agility to make the first defender miss.





JUCO Note

City College of San Francisco is averaging nearly 50 points per game as part of its 5-0 start. Quarterback Jack Newman is completing nearly 70 percent of passes for 1,709 yards and 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions. His top receiver has been Jeffrey Weimer.





Alumni Watch

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (Antioch) has the most receptions of any running back in the NFL through four games in his rookie season. Harris has 26 catches for 178 yards and a score. He has rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown.





Story to Read

The Bay Area News Group had a good wraparound look at the Bay Area, including the undefeated start for the coaching career of CJ Anderson at Monte Vista.





Video to Watch

A forgotten senior prospect is San Ramon Valley’s Tanner Salisbury, who stood out as a sophomore for the Wolves before spending a season at Mater Dei. Here are some early season highlights.