NCP Foootball Top 20: Five ranked matchups set for this week
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. De La Salle
|
10-1
|
Beat Amador Valley 69-14
|
vs. Monte Vista
|
2. Folsom
|
10-1
|
Beat Edison-Stockton 45-42
|
vs. Monterey Trail
|
3. Serra
|
10-1
|
Beat Half Moon Bay 42-14
|
vs. Wilcox
|
4. Valley Christian
|
10-1
|
Beat St. Francis 25-3
|
vs. St. Ignatius
|
5. Pittsburg
|
10-1
|
Beat Logan 41-0
|
vs. Liberty
|
6. Wilcox
|
9-2
|
Beat Menlo-Atherton 42-35
|
at Serra
|
7. Liberty
|
10-1
|
Beat California 50-18
|
at Pittsburg
|
8. St. Ignatius
|
9-2
|
Beat Mitty 28-7
|
at Valley Christian
|
9. Cardinal Newman
|
10-1
|
Beat Tennyson 56-7
|
vs. Piner
|
10. McClymonds
|
9-0
|
Idle
|
vs. Skyline
|
11. Inderkum
|
11-0
|
Beat Davis 43-21
|
at Oak Ridge
|
12. Marin Catholic
|
10-1
|
Beat Kennedy-Fremont 52-0
|
vs. Acalanes
|
13. Oak Ridge
|
8-2
|
Beat Turlock 24-14
|
vs. Inderkum
|
14. Menlo-Atherton
|
7-4
|
Lost to Wilcox 42-35
|
Season Complete
|
15. Capital Christian
|
9-2
|
Beat Antelope 27-17
|
vs. Manteca
|
16. Monterey Trail
|
11-1
|
Beat St. Mary's, Stockton 28-21
|
at Folsom
|
17. St. Mary's, Stockton
|
6-5
|
Lost to Monterey Trail 28-21
|
Season Complete
|
18. Half Moon Bay
|
10-1
|
Lost to Serra 42-14
|
Season Complete
|
19. Davis
|
10-2
|
Lost to Inderkum 43-21
|
Season Complete
|
20. Placer
|
9-2
|
Beat Yuba City 31-28
|
vs. Buhach Colony