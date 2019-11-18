Football Top 20
Team Record Last Week This Week

1. De La Salle

10-1

Beat Amador Valley 69-14

vs. Monte Vista

2. Folsom

10-1

Beat Edison-Stockton 45-42

vs. Monterey Trail

3. Serra

10-1

Beat Half Moon Bay 42-14

vs. Wilcox

4. Valley Christian

10-1

Beat St. Francis 25-3

vs. St. Ignatius

5. Pittsburg

10-1

Beat Logan 41-0

vs. Liberty

6. Wilcox

9-2

Beat Menlo-Atherton 42-35

at Serra

7. Liberty

10-1

Beat California 50-18

at Pittsburg

8. St. Ignatius

9-2

Beat Mitty 28-7

at Valley Christian

9. Cardinal Newman

10-1

Beat Tennyson 56-7

vs. Piner

10. McClymonds

9-0

Idle

vs. Skyline

11. Inderkum

11-0

Beat Davis 43-21

at Oak Ridge

12. Marin Catholic

10-1

Beat Kennedy-Fremont 52-0

vs. Acalanes

13. Oak Ridge

8-2

Beat Turlock 24-14

vs. Inderkum

14. Menlo-Atherton

7-4

Lost to Wilcox 42-35

Season Complete

15. Capital Christian

9-2

Beat Antelope 27-17

vs. Manteca

16. Monterey Trail

11-1

Beat St. Mary's, Stockton 28-21

at Folsom

17. St. Mary's, Stockton

6-5

Lost to Monterey Trail 28-21

Season Complete

18. Half Moon Bay

10-1

Lost to Serra 42-14

Season Complete

19. Davis

10-2

Lost to Inderkum 43-21

Season Complete

20. Placer

9-2

Beat Yuba City 31-28

vs. Buhach Colony