We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Scouting Report: Grant 2024 RB Wayshawn Parker

The Washington State commit has been one of the best players in Northern California this fall. He ran for more than 200 yards this past week against Monterey Trail.





Scouting Report: Monterey Trail’s senior duo

Two Mustangs that should be generating college interest are Arik Phillips and Damian McAlister, who both made key plays in a 35-34 win over Grant.





Scouting Report: Cardinal Newman 2024 RB Zachary Homan

Homan is a strong inside the tackles runner who has more than 1,500 yards for the 8-0 Cardinals.





Scouting Report: Casa Roble 2025 TE Elijah Huddle

The junior has done a little bit of everything for the Rams as a 2025 prospect to track during the playoffs and into the off-season.





Week 11 Game Previews: Los Gatos (6-2) at Wilcox (6-2)

The PAL-Bay Division title will be decided in Santa Clara on Friday as Wilcox looks to beat Los Gatos for the first time since 2019.





Week 11 Game Previews: Acalanes (5-3) at Las Lomas (8-0)

Fresh off a 45-42 win over Campolindo, Las Lomas will look to keep its undefeated season going in hosting Acalanes.





Week 11 Game Previews: Rocklin (8-1) at Oak Ridge (8-1)

There has been plenty of jockeying in the SFL this season, but Rocklin and Oak Ridge meet with the winner likely finishing No. 2 in Northern California’s premier league.





Week 11 Game Previews: Winters (7-1) at Colusa (8-0)

The winner of this game will likely be the Sacramento Valley champion and be the seventh different champion of the league in the past seven full seasons.





Week 11 Game Previews: Riordan (6-2) at St. Francis (5-3)

The Riordan-Serra game produced plenty of conversation dating back to the summer, but it is this matchup that will provide a better measuring stick for how far the Crusaders have come in year two under Adhir Ravipati.





Week 11 Game Previews: Bishop O'Dowd (5-3) at Logan (4-4)

These two teams are the last undefeated squads in the West Alameda County Conference - Foothill Division with the winner clinching at least a share of the league title.



