In front of a packed house and with it being senior night for the Mustangs, the environment was set for a epic game. Both teams came into the game at 8-1 in the Metro League with Grant pulling out a close victory last time these two met 61-59. However, Monterey Trail avenged the loss with a 67-65 win on Wednesday.





Grant's Isiash Montue started the game with a corner 3 and the back and forth began. Both teams were hitting shots and trying to find a rhythm in this extremely fast pace game with Grant leading 19-18 at the end of the first quarter. Monterey Trail's Varick Lewis, Long Beach St signee as well as arguably the best player in school history, was everywhere in this game and showed why he’s a Division 1 player. He was able to get his teammates involved and scoring when needed to keep his team in striking distance. However Kiku Parker and the Pacers continued to bring the pressure by attacking the basket, and with the freshman 6’5” guard Andre Gomez hitting a 3 to end the 2nd quarter, Grant went into the half up 36-32.





The 3rd quarter was all Parker. He continued to attack the rim with his strong frame finishing with either hand scoring 12 points in the 3rd and giving the Pacers a little cushion going into the fourth up 53-47. Monterey Trail just wouldn’t lay down or quit with big baskets from sophomore 6’2” Damarion Van Kelly and 6’5” junior Brandon Gibson tying the game 65-65. With 30 seconds left in the game 6’7” junior Kentrell Kelly for Monterey Trail got the ball on the block and scored inside finishing with a strong drop step to take the lead en route to the two point win.





Player of the Game: Varick Lewis 17 points 4 rebounds 4assist

Monterey Trail: Damarion Vann Kelly 15 points 5 rebounds, Kentrell Kelly 8 points

Grant: Andre Gomez 14 points 10 rebounds Kiku Parker 22 points 6assists Isaiah Montue 14 points