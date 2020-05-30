 NorCalPreps - Monterey Trail boasts a strong 2021 class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-30 23:24:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Monterey Trail boasts a strong 2021 class

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

Head Coach: TJ Ewing (15 seasons)League: Metro ConferenceSection: Sac-Joaquin SectionProgram Overview:The program started in 2005 with TJ Ewing being the sole head coach. Monterey Trail has made t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}