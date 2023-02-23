With so much talent on the floor and two very experienced coaches leading the way we all knew this would be one of the best Semifinal games in NorCal. Modesto Christian (25-6) started fast and posted an impressive 72-50 win over Inderkum (27-3).





The Tigers came into the game on a 20 game winning streak beating a very good Laguna Creek squad 69-55 to advance to the semifinals led by seniors Jalen Glenn, Rohan Singh Sheemar and Jermaine Haliburton.The Crusaders, the 2022 NorCal Open Division champions, played one of the toughest schedules in California and is definitely battled tested led by San Diego St. signee guard BJ Davis, senior guard Jalen Brown and 6’10” senior center Prince Oseya.





Modesto Christian jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind a hot Jalen Brown scoring 12 points in the first quarter to give his team a 18-6 lead to end the first quarter.The second quarter started out the same way as Brown seemed unstoppable and couldn’t miss tonight, hitting another 3 for his third of the game. Inderkum woke up as head coach Fred Wilson jumped into a full court press and ran off six straight points but the balanced scoring from Brown , Davis and Oseya was to much for Inderkum going into the half down 40-20.





Inderkum came out in the 3rd with an entirely different mindset and became the aggressor of the game with some sharp shooting and tremendous pressure but it didn’t last long as the Crusaders gathered their composure led by Davis and gained back control of the game and leading the rest of the way.





Modesto Christian heads back to the San Joaquin Section Championship game Saturday February 25th verses Jesuit High School.





Player of the Game: Jalen Brown 28 points

Modesto Christin: BJ Davis 20 points, Prince Oseya 14 points 13 rebounds

Inderkum: Jalen Glenn 10 points Rohan Singh Sheemar 10 points