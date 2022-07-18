 NorCalPreps - MLB Draft Recap: Pitchers lead the Day
MLB Draft Recap: Pitchers lead the Day

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

#92 Joe Lampe OF (Casa Grande/Santa Rosa JC/Arizona State) to the Cleveland Guardians


#97 Pete Hansen LHP (Oak Ridge/Texas) to the St. Louis Cardinals


#115 Steven Zobac RHP (Valley Chriatian/Cal) to the Kansas City Royals


#142 Josh White RHP (Monte Vista/Cal) to the Miami Marlins


#150 Nathan Martorella 1B (Salinas/Cal) to the San Diego Padres


#160 Eric Reyzelman RHP (De La Salle/USF/LSU) to the New York Yankees


#210 Nick Vogt OF (Davis/UC Santa Barbara) to the San Diego Padres


#277 Joseph King RHP (Woodside/Cal) to the St. Louis Cardinals


#278 Devereaux Harrison RHP (Vacaville/Long Beach State) to the Toronto Blue Jays


