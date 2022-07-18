MLB Draft Recap: Pitchers lead the Day

​​If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





#92 Joe Lampe OF (Casa Grande/Santa Rosa JC/Arizona State) to the Cleveland Guardians





#97 Pete Hansen LHP (Oak Ridge/Texas) to the St. Louis Cardinals





#115 Steven Zobac RHP (Valley Chriatian/Cal) to the Kansas City Royals





#142 Josh White RHP (Monte Vista/Cal) to the Miami Marlins





#150 Nathan Martorella 1B (Salinas/Cal) to the San Diego Padres





#160 Eric Reyzelman RHP (De La Salle/USF/LSU) to the New York Yankees





#210 Nick Vogt OF (Davis/UC Santa Barbara) to the San Diego Padres





#277 Joseph King RHP (Woodside/Cal) to the St. Louis Cardinals





#278 Devereaux Harrison RHP (Vacaville/Long Beach State) to the Toronto Blue Jays



