Menlo Atherton's Jeremiah Earby Makes 14 for Cal in 2022

Today, Jeremiah Earby , an athlete out of Menlo-Atherton HS, has pledged to Cal, announcing his commitment to the Bears on an Instagram Live video, picking the Bears over Oregon State. He joins Jackson Brown as the second local commit in the past week, as the Bears get closer to a full class.

Earby, recruited by defensive backs coach Tre Watson, is listed as an athlete by Rivals, but will be a defensive back at Cal. At 6'2" and 170 lbs, Earby has the length to complement Cal's other defensive back commitment, Cameron Sidney on the outside, as Cal continues to bring in longer defensive backs. Earby's ball skills could also make him a safety, but he has played mainly corner at the high school level.



Earby was a relatively late offer, earning one in June after a workout at Cal, then taking his official visit to Berkeley a week later. He'll be back in Berkeley Saturday night to see the Bears take on Nevada.

Earby has started his senior season strong with Menlo-Atherton, putting up 211 receiving yards on 4 receptions for 3 TDs, along with an interception in a season opening loss to Bellarmine, and he has player of the year potential. Menlo-Atherton faces one of the best teams in Oregon, Tualatin, tonight.