Massive offensive lineman Alani Noa picks USC
Alani Noa does not talk much about the recruiting process.During his entire recruitment leading up to his commitment to USC on Tuesday, the three-star offensive lineman from Sacramento (Calif.) Gra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news