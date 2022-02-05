Liberty rolls to BVAL win

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Liberty opened the game with a 9-0 run showing multiple defenses and plenty of pressure. They ended the 1st quarter leading 23-9 en route to a 93-63 win.





Antioch woke up and started to compete being lead by guard Dominic Andrews, who had 11 points at halftime. Liberty withstood the run and ended the half leading 57-28. Sophomore guard Gavin Cook Wisenton finished the half with 14 points. Julian Costa and Connor Boyle both added 12 points as well.





Liberty came out the second half with the same type of energy and continued to pull away putting the game out of reach. Andrews continued to battle until the buzzer, ending the game as the high scorer with 23 points





Liberty, who placed three players in double figures led by 19 points from Cook Wisenton, is a well coached team that can hurt you in multiple ways. I look forward to seeing how the rest of the season goes for them.





Player of the Game: Liberty sophomore Gavin Cook Wisenton