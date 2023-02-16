These two teams are fully loaded with Division 1 Collegiate players and it resulted in a thrilling 67-65 win for Jesuit.





Monterey Trail came in behind senior guard and Long Beach St. signee Varick Lewis accompanied by a very solid and battle tested cast in junior guard Damarion Vann Kelly, junior forward Kentrell Kelly and junior point guard Brandon Gibson.





Jesuit probably has one of the best players in California in 6’7” senior guard Andrej Stojakovic who was selected to this years McDonald's All American Game in Houston and will be playing for the Stanford Cardinal next season. Playing next to Stojakovic is junior guard Kevin Haupt, who is a tough guard that can score from anywhere on the floor in many different ways.





The first quarter went back and forth the entire time with both teams hitting some tough shots and ended with Jesuit in the lead at 13-12.





The 2nd quarter started out with junior guard Ahjani Lewis for Jesuit hitting the first six points giving Jesuit a little cushion on the lead. Stojakovic showed his skills and ability to score in multiple ways hitting long 3’s as well as tough mid range shots and a few dunks. Monterey Trail countered by pounding the ball inside to Kelly and he knew what to do with it. Kelly was unstoppable inside and on the boards, however Jesuit hit two big 3’s to end the quarter by Lewis and Haupt for a 33-26 halftime lead.





In the 3rd quarter, Monterey Trail came out ready and focus. Head coach Robert Fields made an adjustment putting Kentrell on Andrej and the lock down defense started by Gibson gave Monterey Trail the lead before sending to game to the fourth quarter tied at 49.





Both teams continued to battle with the game staying close and the lead changing hands multiple times. With 10 seconds left and the game tied 65-65, Andrej pulled up and missed the shot, but Reid Jones got the put back with 1.8 seconds left to give the Marauders the two point win.





Player of the GameL Andrej Stojakovic 17 points 7 rebounds





Jesuit: Reid Jones 14pts; Cole Epperson 8 points 8 rebounds; Ahjani Lewis 9 points





Monterey Trail: Kentrell Kelly 20 points 12 rebounds; Brandon Gibson 10 points 7 rebounds; Varick Lewis 10 points 5 assists