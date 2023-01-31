Woodcreek traveled to Inderkum on Monday looking to upset the 19-2 Tigers as they feel they let the first matchup slip out of their hands (Inderkum won 74-63).





Woodcreek has been playing well going 7-1 over their last 8 games. Inderkum came out blazing starting the game with a monstrous dunk by senior guard Jalen Glen, added by a deep 3 by 6’6” guard Rohan Singh Sheemar and it looked like the Tigers would run away with the victory ending the 1st quarter up 21-11.





The Timberwovles continued to keep it close in the 2nd quarter with great play from sophomore forward Amari Shoop-Cudgo who was doing it all with rebounding, scoring inside and blocking shots. However the sharp shooting from Rohan and the toughness inside from the 6’7” senior forward Logan Steuben helped Inderkum hold onto the lead heading into halftime up 39-26.





Woodcreek’s head coach Drew Hibbs lit a fire under his squad as they came out after halftime with a different kind of intensity and started playing with more of a sense of urgency cutting the lead to 7 behind some great shooting from senior guard Austin Ito. The game continued to go back and forth with both teams hitting big shots and making great plays on both sides of the ball. However the relentless pressure from Inderkum led by one of the best on ball defenders in the area in Jermaine Haliburton, as well as the amount of depth Inderkum head coach Fred Wilson has on the team, Woodcreek seemed to run out of gas in the 4th quarter. Inderkum was able to hold on to the lead winning the game 64-54.





Inderkum stands undefeated in league 8-0, 20-2 overall. Woodcreek is in 2nd place in league 7-1, 18-6 overall.