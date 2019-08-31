The Tigers controlled both lines of scrimmage all night in a 37-10 win over Del Oro in Loomis.





Standouts on the Inderkum offensive lin were Kyle Coughlin and NickDiez.





The Inderkum defense loaded up against Del Oro's running game with 11 guys within seven yards of line of scrimmage. The front 7 did a great job of stuffing the run, batted down several throws and picked off a screen pass when Del Oro has closed to 17-10 and had just stopped the Tigers on a fake punt. This was the turning point of the game.





Inderkum used their overall team speed to take a 17-0 halftime lead and only on their own miscues in the punting game (poor snaps) allowed Del Oro an opportunity to get in the game.

Dino Watson of Inderkum scored on Touchdown runs of 31, 18, and 45 yards. Lined up as a wing back, he used his speed to reach and turn the corner consistently .Aaron Espero, who plays the other wing back position opposite Watson was successful in running the counter back against the grain with the same looking action. Espero was also very active on defense as he read and closed very quickly in making several stops at or behind the line of scrimmage.





Inderkum quarterback Jamijah Ray, was steady all night understanding the offense and what head coach Terry Stark wanted out of it with the exception of an early interception.





Del Oro 6-foot-5 senior receiver Aidan Mack runs really well. He was targeted three times caught two of them. He was open for a score on the third target, but the throw was off line.





The Golden Eagles are without starting quarterback Logan Stough, who broke his ankle in the week one win over Pleasant Valley.