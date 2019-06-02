Hoops on the Hill Day 1 Recap
The Hoops on the Hill event hosted by the CA Ballaz is one on the top events on the girls basketball calendar. Cal Stars 17U EYBL was the top team on Saturday at El Cerrito and will be in Sunday’s ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news