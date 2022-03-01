Girls Basketball Top 35: Bay Area has Top 4 teams
1. Mitty (27-1) Previous Rank: #1CCS Open Division ChampionsState Playoffs: #2 seed Open Division 2. Carondelet (25-2) Previous Rank: #2NCS Open Division ChampionsState Playoffs: #1 seed Open Divis...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news