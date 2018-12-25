1. Pinewood (7-0) LW: #2



2. Mitty (5-2) LW: #1

3. Carondelet (8-1) LW: #3

4. Salesian (5-4) LW: #4

5. Miramonte (11-2) LW: #5

6. St. Joseph (7-1) LW: #6

7. St. Mary´s-Stockton (7-2) LW: #7

8. Heritage (6-1) LW: #9

9. Sacramento (6-3) LW: #8

10. Sacred Heart Cathedral (5-4) LW: #10

11. Folsom (9-0) LW: #11

12. Bear Creek (9-1) LW: #12

13. Antelope (11-1) LW: #13

14. McClatchy (8-2) LW: #14

15. St. Francis-Mountain View (9-1) LW: #15

16. Cardinal Newman (7-4) LW: #16

17. Bishop O´Dowd (3-6) LW: #17

18. St. Ignatius (6-2) LW: #18

19. San Ramon Valley (10-1) LW: #19

20. Christian Brothers (6-3) LW: NR









With about a month of game action on the books, there are definable tiers being developed. The preseason top two remain in tier one though Pinewood has leapfrogged Mitty for No. 1.





What is the reasoning?





Pinewood has the Iolani Classic win on its resume in addition to quality local wins over Cardinal Newman and Bishop O´Dowd. They also beat St. Francis-Mountain View team that will likely end up in the Top 3 in the West Catholic Athletic League. Mitty, which had dominant wins over Aptos and Christian Brothers, played in the top bracket at the Nike TOC and finished 2-2 with losses to Southridge-Oregon and Grandview-Colorado.





Going further in the rankings, head-to-head results have held up in slotting teams.





Carondelet headlines the next tier with its lone loss coming to Mater Dei in the opener at the Nike TOC. It has wins over Salesian, Miramonte and Bear Creek, which haven´t lost to local competition outside of the Cougars.





Heritage has beaten Sacred Heart Cathedral and both have won at Cardinal Newman, which beat Bishop O´Dowd.





Bear Creek has given Antelope and San Ramon Valley its only losses of the year.





Outside of Pinewood, Folsom is the other undefeated ranked team and it has three wins over Top 20 teams (McClatchy, St. Ignatius and Christian Brothers).



