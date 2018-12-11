Girls Basketball Top 20: Folsom wins second tournament title
1. Mitty (2-0) LW: #1
2. Pinewood (3-0) LW: #2
3. Salesian (3-0) LW: #3
4. Miramonte (6-1) LW: #4
5. St. Joseph (4-1) LW: #5
6. St. Mary’s-Stockton (2-0) LW: #6
7. Sacramento (4-0) LW: #7
8. Carondelet (1-0) LW: #8
9. Sacred Heart Cathedral (2-2) LW: #10
10. Heritage (3-1) LW: #12
11. Folsom (6-0) LW: #13
12. Bear Creek (5-1) LW: #15
13. Antelope (9-1) LW: #9
14. McClatchy (4-2) LW: #14
15. St. Francis, Mountain View (5-0) LW: #16
16. Cardinal Newman (4-3) LW: #11
17. Oakland (6-1) LW: #17
18. Bishop O’Dowd (1-4) LW: #18
19. St. Ignatius (6-1) LW: #19
20. Oak Ridge (6-2) LW: #20