Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-11 00:41:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Girls Basketball Top 20: Folsom wins second tournament title

Zd6gtr6nbdedvztnaf7f
Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps.rivals.com
@norcalpreps
NCP Editor

For Team-by-Team Breakdown, visit the NCP Insider board.


1. Mitty (2-0) LW: #1

2. Pinewood (3-0) LW: #2

3. Salesian (3-0) LW: #3

4. Miramonte (6-1) LW: #4

5. St. Joseph (4-1) LW: #5

6. St. Mary’s-Stockton (2-0) LW: #6

7. Sacramento (4-0) LW: #7

8. Carondelet (1-0) LW: #8

9. Sacred Heart Cathedral (2-2) LW: #10

10. Heritage (3-1) LW: #12

11. Folsom (6-0) LW: #13

12. Bear Creek (5-1) LW: #15

13. Antelope (9-1) LW: #9

14. McClatchy (4-2) LW: #14

15. St. Francis, Mountain View (5-0) LW: #16

16. Cardinal Newman (4-3) LW: #11

17. Oakland (6-1) LW: #17

18. Bishop O’Dowd (1-4) LW: #18

19. St. Ignatius (6-1) LW: #19

20. Oak Ridge (6-2) LW: #20

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}