Girls Basketball All-NorCal Team
NorCal Player of the Year: Haley Jones SR Mitty
NorCal Coach of the Year: Malik McCord Bishop O’Dowd
SJS Player of the Year: Jzaniya Harriel SO Antelope
SJS Coach of the Year: Scott Gilliland Union Mine
NCS Player of the Year: Angel Jackson SR Salesian
NCS Coach of the Year: Malik McCord Bishop O’Dowd
CCS Player of the Year: Haley Jones SR Mitty
CCS Coach of the Year: John Paye Menlo
Northern Section Player of the Year: Jadyn Matthews SR Enterprise
Northern Section Coach of the Year: Stephanie Ahluwalia Foothill-Palo Cedro
Oakland/San Francisco Player of the Year: Stephanie Okowi JR Oakland Tech
Oakland/San Francisco Coach of the Year: Orlando Gray Oakland
First Team
Jzaniya Harriel SO Antelope
Hannah Jump SR Pinewood
Haley Jones SR Mitty
Ali Bamberger SR Carondelet
Angel Jackson SR Salesian
Second Team
RyAnne Walters SR Sacramento
Anya Choice JR Cardinal Newman
Kennedy Johnson SO Bishop O’Dowd
Malia Mastora JR St. Joseph
Mia Mastrov SO Miramonte
Third Team
Tai Sherman FR St. Mary’s-Stockton
Mya Blake SO Bear Creek
Jordan Sweeney SR Heritage
Klara Astrom SR Pinewood
Kamryn Hall SR McClatchy