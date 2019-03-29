NorCal Player of the Year: Haley Jones SR Mitty

NorCal Coach of the Year: Malik McCord Bishop O’Dowd





SJS Player of the Year: Jzaniya Harriel SO Antelope

SJS Coach of the Year: Scott Gilliland Union Mine





NCS Player of the Year: Angel Jackson SR Salesian

NCS Coach of the Year: Malik McCord Bishop O’Dowd





CCS Player of the Year: Haley Jones SR Mitty

CCS Coach of the Year: John Paye Menlo





Northern Section Player of the Year: Jadyn Matthews SR Enterprise

Northern Section Coach of the Year: Stephanie Ahluwalia Foothill-Palo Cedro





Oakland/San Francisco Player of the Year: Stephanie Okowi JR Oakland Tech

Oakland/San Francisco Coach of the Year: Orlando Gray Oakland









First Team

Jzaniya Harriel SO Antelope

Hannah Jump SR Pinewood

Haley Jones SR Mitty

Ali Bamberger SR Carondelet

Angel Jackson SR Salesian





Second Team

RyAnne Walters SR Sacramento

Anya Choice JR Cardinal Newman

Kennedy Johnson SO Bishop O’Dowd

Malia Mastora JR St. Joseph

Mia Mastrov SO Miramonte





Third Team

Tai Sherman FR St. Mary’s-Stockton

Mya Blake SO Bear Creek

Jordan Sweeney SR Heritage

Klara Astrom SR Pinewood

Kamryn Hall SR McClatchy