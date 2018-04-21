After Franklin fell to Elk Grove 2-1 on Thursday at home, the Wildcats went on the road to blank the Thundering Herd 3-0 behind a gem from senior ace Evan Gibbons.

The Wildcats plated three unearned runs in the fifth inning highlighted by a two out, two run single from No. 3 hitter Nico Regino to score Grant Stevens and Zach Meddings. It was the first multi-RBI game of the year for Regino.

It was more than enough offense for Gibbons, who gave up five hits and no walks against 11 strikeouts. He struck out the side to end the game with nine of his 11 strikeouts coming via swings. It is the third double digit strikeout number for Gibbons, who is signed to Sacramento State. He punched out a season high 15 against Vacaville and added 12 versus Pleasant Grove his last time out.

Elk Grove senior Jack Zalasky threw a complete game, six hitter in taking the loss. He is now 1-2 with a 1.83 ERA.

In Elk Grove’s 2-1 win, Kemett Brown and Gabe Pineda each had two hits and Brian Freitas gave up two hits in 6.2 innings to outduel Grant Stevens (seven innings, six hits, two runs)

Franklin (15-4) and Elk Grove (10-4-2) have matching 5-1 records in the Delta League. Davis and Jesuit remain undefeated with no matchups of the top four programs yet with three weeks left in the regular season.