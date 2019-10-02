@norcalpreps

2020 scoring guard Anya Choice is coming off an All-NorCal season and with her commitment this week to UC Santa Barbara, she gives the Gauchos one of the best senior prospects in Northern California.





The 5-foot-8 Choice is a good shooter in the mid-range and beyond the three point line. She has a quick first step and finishes well in the paint.





Choice was the co-MVP with 2019 guard Avery Cargill in the North Bay League - Oak Division.





The Gauchos, coming off an 8-22 season, signed a pair of 4-star prospects from NorCal in the 2019 class with Sacramento guard Ry’Anne Walters and Woodside Priory post Illa Lane. Choice will add another 4-star in the 2020 class. She is ranked No. 5 overall.





Choice played for Cal Stars 17U EYBL this summer.