Friday Night Scoreboard
No. 1 St. Francis beat Mitty 45-0
No. 2 De La Salle beat Amador Valley 41-0
No. 6 Pittsburg beat Freedom 51-6
No. 7 Folsom beat Sheldon 48-18
No. 8 Central Catholic beat Sierra 55-0
No. 11 Granite Bay beat No. 5 Folsom 31-21
No. 12 Salinas beat Alvarez 42-24
No. 14 St. Mary’s Stockton beat Lincoln Stockton 31-27
No. 15 Bellarmine beat No. 10 Valley Chistian 45-34
No. 16 Menlo-Atherton beat Burlingame 34-8
No. 17 Windsor beat Ukiah 42-6
No. 20 Clayton Valley Charter beat No. 18 Monte Vista 34-14
No. 21 McClymonds beat Castlemont 75-18
No. 22 San Ramon Valley beat No. 19 California 31-20
No. 24 Kimball beat East Union 54-53
No. 28 San Benito beat Monte Vista Christian 41-6
No. 29 Antelope beat River Valley 30-14
No. 32 Downey beat Pitman 59-14
No. 33 Oakdale beat No. 30 Manteca 28-0
No. 34 Benicia beat Alhambra 61-21
No. 35 Rancho Cotate beat No. 26 Cardinal Newman 19-17
James Logan beat Bishop O’Dowd 42-7
Half Moon Bay beat Sacred Heart Prep 47-39
Placer beat Ponderosa 42-14