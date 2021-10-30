 NorCalPreps - Friday Night Scoreboard
football

Friday Night Scoreboard

Douglas Benton
No. 1 St. Francis beat Mitty 45-0

No. 2 De La Salle beat Amador Valley 41-0

No. 6 Pittsburg beat Freedom 51-6

No. 7 Folsom beat Sheldon 48-18

No. 8 Central Catholic beat Sierra 55-0

No. 11 Granite Bay beat No. 5 Folsom 31-21

No. 12 Salinas beat Alvarez 42-24

No. 14 St. Mary’s Stockton beat Lincoln Stockton 31-27

No. 15 Bellarmine beat No. 10 Valley Chistian 45-34

No. 16 Menlo-Atherton beat Burlingame 34-8

No. 17 Windsor beat Ukiah 42-6

No. 20 Clayton Valley Charter beat No. 18 Monte Vista 34-14

No. 21 McClymonds beat Castlemont 75-18

No. 22 San Ramon Valley beat No. 19 California 31-20

No. 24 Kimball beat East Union 54-53

No. 28 San Benito beat Monte Vista Christian 41-6

No. 29 Antelope beat River Valley 30-14

No. 32 Downey beat Pitman 59-14

No. 33 Oakdale beat No. 30 Manteca 28-0

No. 34 Benicia beat Alhambra 61-21

No. 35 Rancho Cotate beat No. 26 Cardinal Newman 19-17


James Logan beat Bishop O’Dowd 42-7

Half Moon Bay beat Sacred Heart Prep 47-39

Placer beat Ponderosa 42-14


