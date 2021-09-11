Friday Night Recap: St. Francis knocks off De La Salle

Manteca overcomes slow start to beat Turlock 44-36

A fast paced first quarter saw Turlock (0-4) jump out to a 21-8 lead, but it was all No. 33 Manteca (4-0) the rest of the way behind five touchdowns from junior Blake Nichelson. He had rushing scores for 54, 1, 40 and 91 yards. He also caught a 27 yard touchdown. Nichelson, who has been one of the region’s top players through four weeks, has good size to muscle past defenders and the speed to bounce plays outside for big gains.





After allowing three touchdowns on the first three drives, Manteca forced four punts, a turnover on downs and returned a fumble for a touchdown over the next six drives. One of the Buffaloes’ key defenders was senior linebacker Cole Ramsey.





Turlock had early success mixing the run and the pass, including some big plays from speedy junior running back J.T. Foreman. Junior quarterback Cole Gilbert had two, first half touchdown passes, but was injured near the end of the half. He returned to the game, but was limited. Other notables for the Bulldogs was two-way senior lineman Ashton Patterson and the kick return game as a whole. Junior Peter Mello nearly returned the game’s opening kickoff for a score.





De La Salle’s win streak is snapped

No. 12 St. Francis-Mountain View (2-0) led No. 1 De La Salle (2-1) 21-7 at the half and orchestrated a last minute drive to beat the Spartans 31-28. It is De La Salle’s first loss to a team North of Fresno since 1991.





Scoreboard

#4 Pittsburg beat #5 Valley Christian-San Jose 42-20

#7 McClymonds beat De Anza 22-7

#8 Rocklin beat Capital Christian 43-14

#10 Los Gatos beat Live Oak-Morgan Hill 35-7

#11 Marin Catholic beat Casa Grande 28-7

#14 Cardinal Newman beat Vintage 34-29

#16 Oak Ridge beat #32 Elk Grove 28-27

#21 Granite Bay beat #15 Vacaville 14-9

#23 Bellarmine beat #13 San Leandro 41-6

#24 Apots beat #22 Palma 47-42

#25 Lincoln-Stockton beat Buhach Colony 50-0

#26 Liberty beat Campolindo 13-7

#30 El Cerrito beat Bishop O’Dowd 27-14

#34 California beat Freedom 70-20

Central-Fresno beat #17 Edison-Stockton 17-10



