Friday Night Recap: Spartans bounce back

De La Salle overcomes slow start to beat Cathedral Catholic 49-21

For most of the first quarter, the apprehension of what this season could be for the Spartans remained as Cathedral Catholic took advantage of an interception and good field position to get out to a 14-0 lead.





From there, De La Salle scored on four of its next 10 plays and had two interceptions in the second quarter to take a 28-14 halftime lead.





Cathedral Catholic scored off a De La Salle turnover to make it 28-21 before De La Salle added three more second half touchdowns for the 28 point win.





Charles Greer rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. He ran hard and made defenders miss when bouncing runs outside. The Spartans also got a strong overall performance from the offensive line. Quarterback Luke Dermon added two short touchdown runs.





In total, the Spartans’ defense held Cathedral Catholic’s running game in check and forced four turnovers (three interceptions and one fumble recovery). Defensive end JJ Tofaeono and linebacker Damonie Perkins turned in good performances. Journey Mckoy had two interceptions and Zeke Berry added an interception to a 44 yard touchdown run on offense.





Scoreboard

#1 Folsom beat #20 Oak Ridge 54-7

#5 Pittsburg beat Wilcox 31-26

#7 Rocklin beat Whitney 39-7

#10 McClymonds beat #13 Marin Catholic 33-22

#11 Los Gatos beat Half Moon Bay 49-21

#12 San Ramon Valley beat Antioch 21-17

#14 Granite Bay beat #25 Del Oro 28-14

#15 Bellarmine beat #8 Central Catholic 28-21

#18 Cardinal Newman beat De Anza 37-21

#21 St. Mary’s-Stockton beat Bishop O’Dowd 42-6

#23 Palma beat Monte Vista Christian 47-13

Campolindo beat #17 San Leandro 34-27

Salinas beat #22 Aptos 42-14

Monte Vista beat #28 Liberty 21-14

Capital Christian beat Vista del Lago 62-40

Mountain View beat Sacred Heart Prep 24-21



