 NorCalPreps - Friday Night Football Recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-13 01:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Friday Night Football Recap

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

#1 St. Francis beat #22 Aptos 56-28

#2 De La Salle beat Logan 49-13

#4 Rocklin beat Sheldon 42-0

#5 Pittsburg beat Amador Valley 69-7

#7 Central Catholic beat Lodi 38-34

#14 Bellarmine beat #8 Los Gatos 34-27

Monterey Trail beat #9 Granite Bay 35-24

#10 Folsom beat Lincoln-Stockton 38-14

#13 St. Mary's beat #11 Edison 29-23

#15 Menlo-Atherton beat #12 Salinas 35-31

#16 Clayton Valley Charter beat Antioch 42-21

#17 San Ramon Valley beat Livermore 35-7

#20 California beat #19 Monte Vista 48-21

#24 Rancho Cotate beat Granada 34-0

#25 Windsor beat Northgate 35-17

#27 San Benito beat Burlingame 31-28

#28 Antelope beat Whitney 20-14

#29 Oakdale beat Roseville 40-0

#30 Cardinal Newman bat Newark Memorial 56-6

Elk Grove beat #31 Vacaville 52-48

#32 Manteca beat Sacramento 54-14

#33 Las Lomas beat Montgomery 49-10

St. Ignatius beat #34 Palma 28-0


El Cerrito beat Acalanes 40-32

Campolindo beat Dublin 38-28

Hilmar beat Sonora 35-25

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}