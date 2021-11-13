Friday Night Football Recap
#1 St. Francis beat #22 Aptos 56-28
#2 De La Salle beat Logan 49-13
#4 Rocklin beat Sheldon 42-0
#5 Pittsburg beat Amador Valley 69-7
#7 Central Catholic beat Lodi 38-34
#14 Bellarmine beat #8 Los Gatos 34-27
Monterey Trail beat #9 Granite Bay 35-24
#10 Folsom beat Lincoln-Stockton 38-14
#13 St. Mary's beat #11 Edison 29-23
#15 Menlo-Atherton beat #12 Salinas 35-31
#16 Clayton Valley Charter beat Antioch 42-21
#17 San Ramon Valley beat Livermore 35-7
#20 California beat #19 Monte Vista 48-21
#24 Rancho Cotate beat Granada 34-0
#25 Windsor beat Northgate 35-17
#27 San Benito beat Burlingame 31-28
#28 Antelope beat Whitney 20-14
#29 Oakdale beat Roseville 40-0
#30 Cardinal Newman bat Newark Memorial 56-6
Elk Grove beat #31 Vacaville 52-48
#32 Manteca beat Sacramento 54-14
#33 Las Lomas beat Montgomery 49-10
St. Ignatius beat #34 Palma 28-0
El Cerrito beat Acalanes 40-32
Campolindo beat Dublin 38-28
Hilmar beat Sonora 35-25