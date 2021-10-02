Friday Football Recap: Windsor stays undefeated after win over Benicia

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Windsor (5-0) blocked a punt on Benicia’s opening possession and scored touchdowns on its first two drives in a 38-14 win at No. 27 Benicia (3-2).





Senior Chase Vehmeyer connected on wide receiver screens to freshman Hayden Anderson, who blocked the opening punt and recovered it for the score, and senior Makhi Johnson. The 6-foot-2 senior added a jump ball touchdown to increase the lead to 31-0. Senior Damian Escarcega provided a strong running threat getting into the open field off good blocks and picking up tough yards.





Defensively, Windsor didn’t give up a play of more than 12 yards through the first three quarters. They were led by junior defensive end Conner Contreras and junior linebacker Kaeden Timmins. Senior Flynn Stokeld proved to be a weapon with kickoff distance and making a 28 yard field goal.





Benicia struggled to generate offense consistently but had some running success with quarterback Tyson Wallace. He had a rushing score to get the Panthers on the board and later connected on a touchdown pass to Croix Stewart (UCLA).





Tight end/defensive tackle Miles Bailey was a bright spot for the Panthers in getting consistent interior pressure to disrupt some of Windsor’s downfield looks.





Scoreboard

#1 Folsom beat #26 Del Oro 58-6

#2 St. Francis beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 37-13

St. Frances-Maryland beat #3 De La Salle 42-28

#6 Rocklin beat #13 Granite Bay 26-6

#7 Jesuit beat Franklin-Elk Grove 47-16

#10 Central Catholic beat #35 Oakdale 32-14

#12 San Ramon Valley beat Foothill-Pleasanton 42-0

#14 Menlo-Atherton beat #23 Oak Ridge 35-24

#19 St. Mary’s-Stockton beat Tracy 56-13

#21 Vacaville beat Fairfield 43-0

#22 Aptos beat Alvarez 52-6

#28 Manteca beat East Union 40-34

#29 California beat Dublin 30-20

#30 Inderkum beat Woodcreek 21-17

#31 Monte Vista beat Livermore 48-7

#33 Elk Grove beat Sheldon 42-35

Escalon beat Hilmar 24-14



