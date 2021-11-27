Friday Football Recap: Manteca secures last minute win

Join NorCalPreps Today and get 80% off on a new annual subscription





Manteca (10-3) turned the tables on a regular season result to beat Oakdale (9-3) 35-28 in the SJS Division III finals. The Buffaloes relied on big plays starting on their first offensive play, which junior Blake Nichelson took for 39 yards.





The first momentum shift took place late in the first half with Manteca leading 14-7. It was punting back to Oakdale when a ball hit a Mustang blocker to give the Buffaloes the ball back. On the next play, Hudson Wyatt found Zion Allen for a 45 yard touchdown and a 21-7 halftime lead.





Oakdale scored on its first three second half possessions capped by a 68 yard touchdown pass from Jackson Holt to Kevin Camelin. After trading punts, Manteca got a 59 yard touchdown pass from Wyatt to Allen with less than a minute left to win the program’s eighth section title.





Other Scores





NCS Division I: Pittsburg beat Clayton Valley Charter 28-14

NCS Division III: Windsor beat Benicia 38-14

NCS Division V: San Marin beat Del Norte 36-0





SJS Division I: Folsom beat Rocklin 20-3

SJS Division VII: Le Grand beat Woodland Christian 35-12





CCS Division I: Serra beat St. Francis 16-12

CCS Division IV: Sacred Heart Prep beat Homestead 51-28



