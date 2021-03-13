NorCalPreps - Friday Football Recap: Campolindo moves past Freedom

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





- In a back and forth opener, Campolindo stopped Freedom on a fourth down near midfield to seal a 27-23 win. The teams matched scores throughout the night until the fourth quarter. The Cougars responded to a Freedom field goal with senior Maxwell Weaver’s second touchdown catch of the night.





Campolindo had three turnovers, but was stout defensively in the red zone and has good balance on offense. Freedom got inside the 20 on its first three possessions and was able to get its passing game going in the opener.





- Biggs beat Hamilton 50-8 behind four touchdowns from Shavon Gramps-Green.





- Lincoln outlasted Placer 54-41 in the highest scoring game of the night. Lincoln quarterback Jared Willis had five touchdown passes.





- Oakmont rode its defense and special teams in a 15-7 win over Ponderosa.





- Nevada Union and Bear River were tied at six after three quarters before Nevada Union scored a pair of touchdowns to post a 20-9 road win.





- Senior Tristan Hoffman had more than 100 total yards and a touchdown for Half Moon Bay in a 19-10 win over Burlingame.





- Vintage rolled to a 53-6 opening win over Casa Grande. Junior Dylan Smith rushed for 176 yards in the win.





- Capuchino started out fast in a 35-14 win over San Mateo