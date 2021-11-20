Friday Football Recap: Campolindo and Monterey Trail extend runs

#1 St. Francis beat #11 Menlo-Atherton 49-28

#2 De La Salle beat #5 Pittsburg 42-14

#4 Rocklin beat #10 St. Mary’s 51-48

#7 Central Catholic beat #28 Antelope 35-0

#15 Clayton Valley Charter beat #19 California 24-21

Campolindo beat #17 San Ramon Valley 17-14

Merced beat #23 Kimball 51-50

#25 Windsor beat El Cerrito 33-32

#34 Menlo beat #27 San Benito 45-35

#29 Oakdale beat Patterson 33-7

#30 Cardinal Newman beat Tennyson 44-22

#35 Monterey Trail beat #31 Elk Grove 27-23

#32 Manteca beat Lincoln 28-3

Benicia beat #33 Las Lomas 14-10

Escalon beat Ripon 34-10

Chico beat Enterprise 41-21





Campolindo, Monterey Trail overcome struggles to reach section finals: Two of the region’s best coaches are Campolindo’s Kevin Macy and Monterey Trail’s TJ Ewing. Campolindo started 1-2 and had two losses this year by at least 35 points, but has now won six in a row after beating No. 16 San Ramon Valley 17-14. The Cougars will play the winner of Rancho Cotate-Foothill Pleasanton for the NCS Division II title. Monterey Trail went 0-5 through a difficult non-league schedule, but have won eight in a row, including back-to-back road wins over Granite Bay and Elk Grove. The Mustangs will take on No. 7 Central Catholic for the SJS Division II title. Elk Grove came in averaging 40 points before losing 27-23.





St. Francis closes strong, again: In the first round of the CCS Division I playoffs, St. Francis led Aptos 28-21 at the half and were tied at 28 in the third quarter. The Lancers closed with 28 straight points in a 56-28 win. On Friday, they trailed Menlo-Atherton 14-0 after the first quarter and were tied at 21 going into the fourth quarter. They won the final frame 28-7 en route to a 49-28 win.





Oakdale’s shutout streak ends: Oakdale reached the SJS Division III finals with a 33-7 win over Patterson. The touchdown ended a four game shutout streak since back-to-back losses to Kimball and Central Catholic. The Mustangs will face Manteca after beating the Buffaloes 28-0 on October 29.