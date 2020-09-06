NorCalPreps - Four-star TE Sam Roush on the 'super cool' coaches at ASU

Sam Roush is in the same position as every recruit. Limited information. Uncertainty. Searching for answers. The recruiting landscape has been upended by COVID-19, leaving prospects with questions about their future, about when they may be able to take visits or see coaches in-person.

For most, it’s nauseating. For Roush, it’s a relief. For all the adverse effects the pandemic has caused, there’s a sense of contempt amongst recruits. All the camps and visits and tours are out the window. Nothing circled on the calendar, nothing to stress over, no fears of how others look at you. And, in some ways, that’s a relief.





“It takes a lot of the pressure off because I don’t have to go to any camps. I don’t have to do any of that,” Roush said. “I just have to get better on my own. I’m not consistently showcasing myself. I think it’s easier.”





He’s been repeating two-a-days throughout quarantine, either lifting or heading to the fields with his buddies in San Jose. He shed some bad weight and added five pounds of lean muscle, which made him quicker and boosted his weight room maxes (He said he can bench 285 pounds, dead-lift 475 and squat 475).





But Roush’s perspective is also aided by the luxury of his 17 offers.





“I guess it’s a relief. It’s kind of nice to feel like I’ve been recognized. At the end of the day, it doesn’t mean anything. It’s going to come down to how hard I work,” Roush said. “For one perspective, it’s nice to know you’re being rewarded for your work, but another perspective is that it’s going to show anyway.





It seems it’s already shown. Just look at his rankings. Roush is a four-star 2022 prospect. He’s a top-250 overall prospect, a top-20 player in California, and the sixth-best tight end for his class. And, at the moment, he admitted the schools recruiting him the hardest are nearby Stanford and Cal, as well as UCLA, USC, and ASU.