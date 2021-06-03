Four-star QB Jaden Rashada lands two SEC offers
Jaden Rashada is one of the best quarterbacks nationally in the 2023 class and two big SEC offers just came in for the Pittsburg, Calif., standout.Florida was one and Rashada loves the Gators’ offe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news