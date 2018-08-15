Once four-star defensive tackle Jacob Bandes stepped on campus at Colorado in June for his first official visit, he knew right away he wanted to take more trips to other colleges.

The 6-3, 285-pound senior from Pittsburgh, California, took in everything Boulder had to offer with his parents. One the family returned from the visit, one of five that the NCAA allows high school football recruits to take beginning in the spring of their junior year, Bandes scheduled officials to Illinois, Oregon and Washington during the 2018 season.

His plan at the time was to take each visit and announce his decision at the Army All-American game. The annual HS football showcase game will be played on January 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas, which created a conflict for the four-star recruit.

Bandes, ranked as the No. 13 DT in the 2019 class by Rivals, is getting an early start to his college career and enrolling in January wherever he chooses to sign. So that lead him to move his decision up to Friday, leaving the school he picks to get his only remaining official visit.

“I’m not really thinking about any top schools,” Bandes told Rivals on Monday. “What I can tell you is that I don’t think I’m going to leave the West Coast. I’m a west coast kid. I love the weather. I know the weather. I’m fantastic about knowing everything about my region, so it’s like why leave it to go to the East Coast?”