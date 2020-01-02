Herman Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils are landing some playmakers in the 2020 recruiting class, and Daniel Ngata has added his name to that list.

At the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday evening, the four-star all-purpose back out of Folsom (Calif.) announced he is heading to Tempe.

Ngata listed Arizona State, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Utah as his finalists before his declaration.

It really came down to the Sun Devils, Cowboys and Aggies, though, and Edwards played a role in Ngata's decision.

“I like Arizona State because coach Edwards and his staff have a ton of NFL experience and they know how to coach guys up," Ngata said. "I think I fit well into the offense and I like the way they used Eno Benjamin. I think I could catch some passes there as well.”



Ngata's teammate, Elijah Badger, announced his commitment for Arizona State earlier Thursday, so Edwards and his staff have added two four-star prospects to their 2020 class, giving them a total of eight