Turlock 2019 linebacker Garret Fountain came off the board on Monday with a commitment to San Diego State. What does he bring to the Aztecs?

While he has film at defensive end, tight end and quarterback (the versatility is a positive for Fountain), his best spot is on defense. He has good size at a rising senior at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds with room to add more.

His ability to get his hands in passing windows jumps out on first look. He times the quarterback’s delivery well, has the verticality to get to the lot of passes and strong hands.

Fountain also has good closing speed to make the tough play in the backfield.

The Turlock product, who also plays baseball, will add good depth to the Aztecs’ front six with the potential to be a designated pass rusher.

He is the third reported defensive commitment for San Diego State in the 2019 class.