The Fortune Basketball Showcase was a total success with many top local programs competing in addition with a top SoCal team and team from out of state. The stage was set for some great hoop.





Woodcreek beats Rodriquez 57-48

Woodcreek started the game out fast and their size advantage was very noticeable as they attacked behind Aidan Triplet (6-foot-7) and Maximus Vanlandingham (6-foot-9). Rodriguez had a tough time matching up. However, Coach Essex decided to combat the size with his speed and Rodriquez went into the half only down 31-29.





Woodcreek settled in and began to take back over the game with some huge power dunks from Vanlandingham and some great plays from Tyler Hennessy to ultimately put the game out of reach.





Vanlandingham had 15 points and seven rebounds and Triplet had 16 points and nine rebounds. Hennessy had 16 points.





Monterey Trail beat Sacramento 82-68

With this being a crosstown rival and so much talent on the floor we knew this game would be full of excitement and great play.





The first quarter saw both teams go back and forth. Sac High's Sir Marius Jones (21 points) and Kendahl Hearne (20 points) came out leading the charge, but the play of Brandon Gibson Jr. (26 points) attacking the rim and scoring from multiple spots on the floor gave Monterey Trail a 20-15 lead. Sac High continued to fight but Monterey Trail was just too strong with multiple players chipping in. Junior transfer Ahzeil Franklin (16 points), junior Derron White (12 points) and Rashawn Inglemon knocking down three 3 pointers in a row in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.





Vanden beat Birmingham-Los Angeles 60-50

Vanden had a tough challenge taking on one of LA cities powerhouses and it showed in the first quarter with Vanden falling behind 14-12. It was obvious that the game plan for Birmingham was to double and even sometimes triple team Vandens star and University of Montana commit Tyler Thompson (24 points), who still ended up scoring 10 of the 12 first quarter points. As Birmingham continued to focus on Thompson Coach Holloway (Vanden) showed much confidence in his players who accepted the challenge and performed. Jayden Robinson (18 points) and AnDrue Perkins (10 points) stepped up by making huge plays and putting the game away. This was a total team win for Vanden.





Inderkum beat Lee (Alabama) 66-58

From the tip off of this game you noticed that Inderkum may be one of the biggest teams in NorCal, but that didn't seem to bother Lee High School as they started the game attacking the rim. Lee’s speed and press seemed to bother the bigger Inderkum as they ended the quarter with a 22-12 lead.





Inderkum started the 2nd quarter pressing and playing defense with much more intensity which seemed to bother Lee. Freshman guard Siincere Hudson (20 points) began to get going offensively scoring seven straight points to start the quarter and the size and length of Inderkum’s junior Malachi Johnson (6-foot-9) and his brother, senior Malik Johnson (6-foot-10), started making Lee take tough contested shots. Hudson finished the quarter scoring 14 points and tying the game 34-34 at the half.





The 3rd quarter went back and forth with both teams making big shots and plays. The Tigers’ Taylen Goodman (jr) and Bryce Buchanan (sr) made their presence felt on both ends of the floor by knocking down shots, rebounding and taking charges which helped end the quarter with a two point lead at 52-50.





Inderkum’s size and defensive pressure started to fatigue Lee High and they began to pull away in the fourth quarter taking a 11 point lead and never looked back.



