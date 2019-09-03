@norcalpreps

Football Team Notes: Big wins highlight Week 2
Cardinal Newman (2-0)The Cardinals’ defense has given up seven points in wins over Fortuna and Sutter with a trip to Placer scheduled this week. The kick return game has been good for the Cardinals...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news