Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Football Section Rankings: Top teams to face off in Chico

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps.rivals.com
@norcalpreps
NCP Editor

Sac-Joaquin Section1. Folsom (8-1) Beat Grant 53-7 Next week: at Del Oro LW #12. Placer (9-0) Beat Ponderosa 56-13 Next week: at Lincoln LW: #23. Del Oro (9-0) Beat Rocklin 20-13 Next week: vs. Fol...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}