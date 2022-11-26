@norcalpreps

Folsom beat Oak Ridge 23-13. The Bulldogs got another strong defensive performance to win their second straight SJS Division I title. Folsom was without wide receivers Rico Flores Jr. (out with injury) and Onterrio Smith Jr. (suspended).





Grant beat Christian Brothers 20-12: After Grant went winless in the first season under head coach Carl Reed, the Pacers are back as section champions with a mix of big play ability and a fast defense.





Ripon Christian beat Woodland Christian 28-16: Trey Fasani had three passing touchdowns for the Knights as they won their first ever section title.





Pittsburg beat Clayton Valley Charter 13-3: For the second straight year, Pittsburg beat Clayton Valley Charter for the NCS Division I title. The Pirates are averaging 18 points per game the past two weeks.





San Ramon Valley beat Campolindo 35-21: Zack Dodson caught two of Luke Baker’s three touchdown passes and the Wolves grabbed three second half interceptions to give Campolindo its only loss of the season.





El Cerrito beat Windsor 34-27: Tony McAdoo had three touchdowns and El Cerrito got out to a 34-6 lead en route to finishing section play at 13-0.





San Marin beat Mirmaonte 42-28: San Marin got out to an early lead and never trailed in winning the NCS Division V title for the second straight season.





Pinole Valley beat Justin-Siena 7-0: Pinole Valley won a NCS title for the first time in 43 years. It has won five games in a row.





Serra beat Mitty 41-14: After being tied at seven at the half, Serra scored 34 points over the final 24 minutes to likely secure its spot in the CIF Open Division bowl game for the second straight year.





Palo Alto beat Monterey 27-24: The Vikings trailed 17-7 in the third quarter before closing the game on a 20-7 run.



